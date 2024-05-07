Lady Dinos Advance to Round Three in State Tournament

The Lady Dinos faced the familiar region opponent, the Manti Templars, at the Morgan High School field on Saturday for the second round of the State Tournament. Carbon met the Templars twice in the regular season, with two dominant wins.

Carbon had the big lead going into the seventh inning, with a score of 8-3. In the top of seven, the Templars would rally, putting up four runs, but were not able to complete the comeback. The Lady Dinos would get the win, 8-7, in a too-close-for-comfort game.

Adri Abeyta went three for four in the game, with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored, continuing her dominant offensive season. Danica Adams ended her night with a double and an RBI for the junior. Brailee Peterson went two for three with a walk and two runs scored in the game.

Kylan Sorenson went two for two, with a couple walks, ending the game with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. She was also on the mound for six innings with four strikeouts. Brielle Sandoval also had a double in the game, with a run scored. Aleece Ardohain touched home plate twice in the game for Carbon.

Carbon is now set to face the Morgan Trojans on Thursday, May 9, for round three of the State Tournament. The game will be at 10 a.m. at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex. The game, along with all softball tournament will be broadcast live on ETVNews.com/LiveSports.