Lady Spartans End Round Two in Three Innings

The Lady Spartans hosted the home pod for the State Tournament on Saturday as they were set to face the American Leadership Academy Eagles. Emery’s bats were on fire, scoring six runs in the first inning and eleven massive runs in the second inning.

With the lead at 17-0, Kallee Lake would finish the game in three innings on the mound for Emery. She held the Eagles to zero hits and no runs in her three innings pitched. She had three strikeouts on the day and had an RBI on the offensive side.

Katelyn Neilson had a homer in the game, going a perfect three for three. She also had three RBIs and three runs scored in the game. Alexis Ungerman had a double for the Lady Spartans, with a run scored. Brooklyn Ekker finished the game with an RBI and two runs scored.

Rhegan Rhoten went a perfect three for three as well, with a double and four RBIs. Kali Jensen and Tailynn Minchey both had an RBI and a run scored for the juniors. Elly Stilson had some solid baserunning, scoring three runs for the Lady Spartans.

Emery will now be set to face a familiar opponent in the Canyon View Falcons on Thursday morning. They won both meetings with them during the regular season and are hopeful to continue to do the same.

The game will start at 10 a.m. at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex for round three of the double elimination State Tournament. This game, along with the entire softball tournament, will be broadcast live on ETVNews.com/LiveSports.