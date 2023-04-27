Lady Dinos Blank Grand

Grand could not keep up with the Dino pitchers on Tuesday as Carbon dominated on its home turf. The visiting Red Devils didn’t even have the chance to get on the board as the Dinos put together two perfect games.

Carbon got things started with two runs in the opening inning before putting together an impressive eight runs in the second. The Dinos added three more in the fourth and four more in the fifth to take the game 17-0.

Makayla Scovill got the nod in game one as she allowed zero runs over five innings, striking out six. Gabby Vasquez led the Dinos on offense, going 2-3 at the plate with a homerun and a single to drive in five runs.

The second game mirrored the first. Carbon did not give Grand any room to breath as the team gave another dominating performance. The Dinos swept the doubleheader with another 17-0 victory.

Carbon put up five runs in the first before running away with the game in the second inning. The Dinos plated 12 runs in the second to take the win. Haven Byerly got the win on the mound after throwing two innings.

Byerly, Vasquez, Brielle Sandoval and Reese Ardohain each recorded three hits for Carbon. Scovill had two in the game while multiple other Dinos added to the final score.

Carbon (12-6, 7-0 Region 12) will look to keep its perfect region record as the team travels to take on Richfield (7-9, 1-5 Region 12) on Thursday.