Duchesne Sneaks Past Emery

Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

The Lady Spartans hit the road on Tuesday to take on Duchesne for a non-region matchup. The Eagles opened things up early with a run in the first. They added another in the third to gain the 2-0 advantage.

Emery fought to get on the board and finally recorded a run in the fourth. The momentum was short lived, however, as Duchesne put up two more to lengthen its lead to 4-1.

While the Spartans recorded one more run in the sixth, it was not enough as the Eagles took the 5-2 win. Aspen Taylor put up a fight on the mound as she struck out four.

Emery (10-10, 4-4 Region 12) will be back on the road to take on North Sanpete (14-6, 4-2 Region 14) in a non-region matchup on Thursday.