Lady Dinos Celebrate Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Softball club hosted the Delta Rabbits on Tuesday for Senior Night and their final regular season game of the year. The seniors that were being honored were Brielle Sandoval, Samantha Riddle, Kylan Sorenson, Adri Abeyta and Taylor Secor.

The Lady Dinos came out strong, scoring 12 runs in the first two innings, 11 being in the second. Delta would score a run, but the Carbon team would hold the lead until the fifth inning, earning the mercy rule victory.

Abeyta had a solid game offensively with a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kennlee Kennedy drove in two runners for a couple RBIs in the game. Brailee Peterson ended the game with a stolen base, RBI and a run scored.

Sorenson was on the mound for the five innings, ending with eight strikeouts and one run off of no hits. She was also consistent in the batter’s box, going three for three with a walk. Sorenson had a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored. Secor finished with an RBI and a run scored for the college volleyball commit. Shayla Penovich went .500, with two runs scored.

Sandoval had a double in the game, along with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored for the future Lady Eagle. Riddle ended the game batting two for three, with an RBI and two runs scored. Danica Adams went two for two with a couple walks, scoring an RBI and a run scored as the Lady Dinos secured the final regular season victory.

The girls will now prepare for the state tournament, as they are ranked at #5 in the 3A division. They are set to face the #12, Manti Templars on Saturday, being hosted at the Morgan POD. The game will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.