Price Student Wins Zions Bank Scholarship

Zions Bank News Release

PRICE, Utah; April 26, 2024 — A Carbon High School student is the latest recipient of Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s scholarship. Twelfth-grader Jade Gravley won a $500 savings account as a regional winner of the spring Pays for A’s drawing.

Valerie Cisneros, manager of Zions Bank’s Price branch, announced Gravley’s win during a branch presentation on April 17.

“Jade’s Pays for A’s award is a testament to her work ethic,” Cisneros said. “Through this program, we can inspire students to work hard in school and pursue academic excellence.”

Pays for A’s rewards students who put in the effort to make their grades count. Gravley was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank. She was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the spring scholarship drawing. Out of 1,800 entries, 18 students throughout Idaho and Utah were randomly selected as winners in their respective regions.

For nearly two decades, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are also entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes, each worth $500, and one statewide grand prize of $1,000.

For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.