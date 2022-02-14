Lady Dinos Channel Inner Magic *Photo Gallery*

Before the second round of the rivalry could begin on Thursday night, the Dinos recognized their seven seniors. Those included Janzie Jensen, Molly Banks, Sydney Orth, Lyndee Mower, Stevie Oman, Karli Hillam and Haylee Prescott. Then, the epic contest got underway.

While Carbon struggled to score in the first quarter, the ladies in blue and white excelled on the other side of the ball. Their sticky defense prevented Emery from finding a flow and kept the Spartans within striking distance. Once the Dinos took the lid off in the second quarter, it was anyone’s guess as to which way it would end up.

This incredible rivalry contest saw six lead changes as the teams battled it out. Players on both sides made big plays and big shots in critical moments to push their squads toward the finish line. For Emery, Tambrie Tuttle hit a couple huge shots and finished with a game-high 18 points. Baylee Jacobson added another 14 points while Tatum Tanner showed flashes and finished with 11 points.

The Dinos were not to be outdone, however, as Madi and Sydney Orth combined for 29 points. Off the bench, Amiah Timothy was great at attacking the basket and finished with 13 points and four assists.

Carbon maintained its late lead and kept the pressure on the Spartans. Tuttle fouled out with just over 30 seconds left with the Spartans down three. Emery elected to attempt to tie the game, but Carbon once again flexed on the defensive side of the ball, fighting off multiple screens to stop the Emery attack and upset the Spartans 51-48.

Carbon outshot the Spartans 41 to 39 percent and out rebounded them 28-24. The last three quarters were the most complete of the entire season for the Dinos as Carbon proved that it can play with anyone. The question now becomes, can the Dinos play with that consistency through the state tournament?

Thursday’s loss was a bump in the road for Emery and could affect its overall ranking, but the ladies in black and gold have their sights set on returning to the title game. The Spartans have looked much improved over the past month, including a strong effort to knock off #1 Richfield. While this loss snaps the Spartans’ six-game win streak, it also signifies a great time to start another winning streak as they hunt for a state title.