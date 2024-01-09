Lady Dinos Compete at Tournament of Champions

The Lady Dinos traveled to Vernal over the weekend to participate in the Tournament of Champions. Carbon would do well, placing eighth in team scores out of the 17 schools attending.

Codi Shaw placed third overall in the 110 class, winning three of her four matches. She won two by fall and one by tech fall, earning her the bronze model. Grace Lamb would also receive the bronze in the 235 class, getting an impressive four wins out of her five matches. She won three of her matches by fall and one by sudden victory.

Lily Clark went two and two for the tournament, getting the fourth-place finish in the 155 class. Both of her wins came by pin. Madison Arroyo would go four and two, winning all her matches by fall in the stacked 190 class. Emma Parker earned the sixth-place finish, winning two of her matches by fall.

The Lady Dinos will travel to Duchesne on Wednesday for their next dual. Then, on Friday, the team will travel to the North Sevier tournament for the weekend.