James Clair Wall quickly passed from natural causes on January 4, 2024. He was born on March 24,1938 in Spring Canyon, Utah to Clarence and Vida Timothy Wall. At 8 years old, the family moved to Cleveland, Utah where he attended grade school. Jim grew up a cowboy and at age 11 began ranching for Ralph Lundy until he graduated from North Emery High School. During high school he loved riding in rodeos, he lettered in basketball and track, and even ran a sub 5 minute mile. Rough stock events were his favorite.

Jim was the first electrical apprentice from North Emery High School. After high school, he moved to Salt Lake City to complete his schooling and he became a Master Electrician for IBEW local #354. He taught math and electrical apprenticeship classes for 4 years at Salt Lake Community College. Jim loved going to work and he instilled a strong work ethic in his family. He retired from Wasatch Electric in 2001.

In 1953, Jim met Joan Clegg and they dated through high school. On May 29.1958, one week after her graduation, they were sealed in the Manti Temple. They just celebrated 65 years of marriage. It was always apparent that Jim adored Joan and he always treated her like his queen.

They bought their first home in West Jordan, Utah next to the Bateman Dairy Farm where they raised their 8 children and where they lived for 35 years until they moved to Mapleton, Utah. They served a mission as the humanitarian service directors in Moscow, Russia. Jim said it was the first time he had Joan to himself.

Jim was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including High Counselor, Bishop, Stake Presidency Counselor, Stake YSA Leader, Stake YM President and Temple Worker. Most recently, he loved teaching his primary class with Joan. He had a mutual love for the youth, which was reflected in a youth conference award given him for being the “Most Rowdy Bishop.” Jim maintained that as long as boys are kept busy, they can’t get in trouble.

Jim loved to fish, hunt, play softball, watch BYU sports and serve others. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor and friend. He supported his family in all their interests and if you were in his presence, you knew you were loved. Above all else, Jim loved reading the scriptures, attending the temple, and testifying of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his best friend and wife Joan of 65 years. His children, Bret Wall (Stacey), Trent Wall (Brenda Young), Staci Madsen (Harold), Stefni Grasso (Ken), Sydni Larsen (Benton), Shannon Groves (Craig), Sharmin Mannek (Brandon), Chet Wall (Kristy), 36 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, siblings Lynn Wall (Carol), David Wall (Arbra) and Wilma Barnett (Andy).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian Aid Fund.

An evening viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 6-8 pm at Wheeler Mortuary Mapleton, 82 West 400 North, Mapleton. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church located at 970 North 400 East, Mapleton with a viewing held that morning from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.