Lady Dinos Continue Winning Streak

The Lady Dinos continued their impressive winning streak on Tuesday evening when they traveled to Richfield for a conference match.

Carbon began the game on good footing, taking the advantage in the first set, 25-14. Richfield pushed back in the second set, gaining a slight increase over the Lady Dinos with 25-18. The third set was the closest of all, with Carbon leading by only two points, 27-25.

The Lady Dinos secured yet another victory in the fourth set with a three-point lead, 25-22. The game ended with the Lady Dinos on top, 3-1.

The season continues for Carbon (13-2, 8-1 Region 12) as they welcome Delta (9-8, 4-5 Region 12) for a home game on Thursday. The match-up is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.