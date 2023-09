On Friday, the Carbon Dinos traveled to Richfield for a region game. The Wildcats had the home field advantage and used it well.

They triumphed over the Dinos, with a final score of 51-3. Up next, Carbon (1-6) will once again take place in an away game on Sept. 29, traveling to North Sanpete.

They will stay on the road for another week when they visit Nephi on Oct. 6 to take on Juab.