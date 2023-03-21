Lady Dinos Dominate Opening Meet

Carbon opened up the track and field season with its annual Farm Bureau Invite on Saturday. Other local schools joined the mix, like Emery and Pinnacle, to go along with another 10+ teams in the surrounding area.

The Lady Dinos had an excellent start, taking first with 124.5 points. Uintah (94.5) came in second with North Sevier (82) and Juan Diego (82) tied for third while Emery (10) took 10th.

Rozlyn Stowe ended in first in the 800 and 1600. She then came in second in the 3200 followed by Lindsie Fausett in third, Sophia Taylor in fourth and Ambree Jones in fifth. Meanwhile, Kinlee Lewis came in second in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Mia Crompton found similar success, taking second in the 400 and third in the 200. In shot put, Haley Garrish came in third. Although Amiah Timothy showed some rust in the long jump by dragging her foot, she still finished fifth. Finally, the Lady Dinos took second in the 4×100 and 4×400.

“We were a little off, but it worked out okay. We will see how far we can develop these kids.” Carbon head coach Jimmy Jewkes continued about his whole team, “We’re going to go through growing pains. We have a lot of young talent.”

For Emery, Carlie Hurst finished in fifth in the 100 hurdles. Additionally, the Lady Spartans took second in the sprint medley with Carbon in third.

On the boys’ side, Juab took first with 99 points followed by Union with 85 points and Delta with 82 points. Carbon came in seventh with 41 points while Emery took 10th with 22.5 points.

Easton Humes had a great meet, finishing in first in the 400 and second in the 800. Traxton Jewkes came in fourth in the high jump while Bradley Wood took fifth in shot put. For the Spartans, Jack Christiansen came in first in the 800 with Camdon Larsen in third. Emery came in second in the sprint medley.

The top Lady Panther of the meet was Darolani Motte when she took 10th in javelin. Jayson Miller also made some noise when he came in 21st in the javelin and 22nd in the discus. For full results, please click here.

The local teams will be back at it this weekend in Price at the Carbon High Invite.