Party Express Owner Presented Super Service Award

Autumn Blackner from Party Express in Price received the March Carbon County Tourism Super Service award. This was announced during the commission meeting hosted on March 15, with the nomination beginning by saying that it is a great experience to walk into Party Express and meet Blackner.

Saying that Blackner will be a success is putting it mildly, the nominator wrote, and urged all to do themselves a favor and go to her for all their party needs. Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange echoed the nomination, stating that she would have put in her own if she had not received one, as Blackner is amazing.

Grange’s son recently turned 18 and graduated high school early, prompting her to contact Party Express for a bouquet. She was highly pleased with the customer service, stating that she did not even have to visit the shop as she was able to do it all remotely, from planning to payment to delivery. She concluded that Blackner is very accommodating.

Blackner then thanked Grange and the commissioners for having Party Express in the community, as well for all of the kind words.