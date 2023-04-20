Lady Dinos Down Spartans *Photo Gallery*

Carbon opened the week against North Sanpete on Monday. The Dinos immediately went on top and never looked back. They scored four runs in the first and four more in the fifth to win it 9-4.

Adri Abeyta went 3-4 with two RBIs while Makayla Scovill went 3-5 with a double and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Jenna Richards hit a homerun and finished with two ribbies while Gabby Vasquez finished 2-3 with a double and two ribbies. Haven Byerly picked up the win, pitching a complete game and striking out 13. Only three of the four runs were earned.

Then, Lehi came to town on Tuesday. The Lady Pioneers proved to be a tough matchup as they controlled the contest. Lehi took the lead with three runs in the second and went on to score eight straight. In the end, the Dinos fell 8-1. Richards had a good day at the plate, going 2-4 with a double. The lone run of the game came on a solo shot from Scoville.

Carbon then turned the page to face Emery on Wednesday. Back-to-back singles in the second by Brielle Sandoval and Abeyta led to two runs. Taylor Secor hit an RBI groundout to help the Dinos to a 2-0 lead. The Lady Dinos used a methodical approach against Emery. They did not record a single extra-base hit, but 11 singles and two walks turned into eight runs.

Though the Spartans performed better against Byerly the second time around, they did not have the firepower to keep up. Carbon went on to sweep the season series 8-1.

Richards continued to swing a hot bat, going 3-4 with an RBI. Meanwhile, Vasquez and Sandoval each went 2-4 and the former added a ribbie. Byerly went 2-3 with a ribbie at the plate while picking up yet another win in the circle. She was dominant once again with 14 strikeouts through seven innings while only giving up the one run.

For the Spartans, Jalynn Fox reached base twice, going 1-3 with a double and a walk. Once more, the defense did not help Aspen Taylor on a windy day as only three of the eight runs were earned.

To wrap up the week, the Dinos (9-5, 4-0) will host Duchesne (12-4) on Thursday and Canyon View (16-4, 4-1) on Saturday. Emery (9-9, 3-4) will remain on the road to face Richfield (6-8, 1-4) on Thursday.