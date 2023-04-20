Falk, Dinos Stay Hot

Carbon has been on quite a roll the past few weeks and that continued on Wednesday in Sandy. Wyatt Falk singled home two runners in the first to take the lead. Carbon went on to score in every inning, including nine runs in the fourth. Carbon scored five of those runs without recording an out and went on to apply the mercy rule to Alta, 14-2.

Quade Henrie picked up the win on the mound. He pitched four innings and gave up one run off of three hits. He struck out five in that span but walked four. At the dish, Falk led the way with five RBIs. He went 3-5 with a double.

Meanwhile, Camden Wilson went 2-3 with two RBIs and Ridge Nelson went 1-2 with two RBIs. Colton Lowe also picked up multiple hits on his 2-4 day while Peyton Molinar and Jace Barlow each added a ribbie.

The Dinos (12-4, 7-1) have now won 10 of their last 12 games. They will next head to Emery (11-10, 5-6) on Friday looking for the season sweep over the Spartans.