Lady Dinos Earn Two Crucial Wins to Advance

The Lady Dinos faced the Union Cougars in a winner goes home matchup on Thursday evening. The teams met once before in the regular season, as Carbon would get the win, 10-4. The game would start with Union scoring first, with a run in the first inning.

Carbon would score consistently throughout the game, going up 8-1 through the seventh inning. Union would score one more, but the Lady Dinos secured the victory and advanced to a game set for 7 p.m. immediately after.

Taylor Secor had a great game, going two for three with a walk, with a triple, double, stolen base, RBI and a run scored. Brailee Peterson brought in three RBIs for the Lady Dinos and Samantha Riddle would bring in one.

Adri Abeyta had a big home run in the game with two RBIs. Brielle Sandoval had a double in the game, with two runs scored. Danica Adams went two for three with a walk, earning a double, RBI and three runs scored. Kylan Sorenson was on the mound for all seven innings, allowing two runs with three strikeouts as Carbon would get the much-needed win and advance in the tournament. The finals score of the game was 8-2.

Carbon was now set to face the familiar Canyon View Falcons, who they had met twice in the regular season, and won both occasions. The game would start, but was instantly put on a rain delay, as storm hit the Spanish Fork Softball Complex.

As the game would begin after nearly an hour delay, the Falcons were quick on the board, scoring two runs in the first inning. Carbon would get one of those runs back, scoring a run in the bottom of two. Adams was doing great on the mound, keeping the Falcons scoreless after the first inning.

They would score another run in the fifth inning, bringing the score to 1-3, in favor of the Falcon team. The Lady Dinos would get the rally going in the bottom of fifth, beginning with a Shayla Penovich getting on base to begin the inning.

Aleece Ardohain then had a great bunt, put in an excellent spot, as she would also get on base. Kylan Sorenson had a nice hit to right field, advancing the runners and putting her on first base to load the bases. Brielle Sandoval then hit the ball to second base, as the fielder bobbled it, bringing in two runs, to tie up the game, 3-3.

Another error by Canyon View would put Danica Adams on base, to load the diamond once more. Secor then hit a bomb to left field, bringing in two more run for the Lady Dinos and gaining the lead. With two outs and runners on first and second, Riddle had a nice hit to center, scoring another RBI for Carbon.

Penovich was back up to the plate for her second at bat of the inning, hitting it to the gap, getting an RBI of her own. The Lady Dinos would end the big inning, scoring six runs and securing the lead, 7-3. Sorenson would get on base and add to the Carbon score, as she would make it home in the sixth inning. Danica Adam would close the game out in the top of the sixth, ending the night with 10 strikeouts, as Carbon would get their second win in the span of five hours.

They will now play on Friday at 12:30 p.m., facing the loser of the game prior. It will either be the familiar North Sanpete Hawks or the always tough, Grantsville Cowboys. They will need two more wins in the day to earn a chance to head to the finals on Saturday.