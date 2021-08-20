Lady Dinos Excited to Run It Back

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos will return to the pitch with a very familiar team. “We have a solid team; it’s basically the same as last year,” commented head coach Amber Smith. Smith, along with Cynthia Lancaster, have been the head coaches for a number of years and they are both looking forward to another great season. “We are excited for this team.”

There is a lot of experience and confidence between the starters, but Smith would like to see more contributions from the bench. “We have a strong 11, but we are not very deep.” Smith continued, “Our 11 will do well. The club team [this last spring] won the title. Tactically, they are fantastic.”

Carbon won the region title two years ago, but Richfield comes into this season as the region champs. Newcomer Canyon View will be a challenger in the region as will Richfield once more. “Canyon View has a really good program,” stated Smith. “It’s been between us and Richfield the last couple seasons, but Canyon View will be tough.”

Smith added that the team could work on its overall physicality, however. “We need to be more physical. Sometimes teams come in and they are more physical than us, and we don’t handle it as well.” Smith concluded, “If we play with more heart and are more physical, we can beat anyone.”