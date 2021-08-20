Junior Miss Emery Organizes Event to Assist Children in Need

Junior Miss Emery Peyton Oman is hosting a hygiene kit drive for Emery Caring for Kids. Members of the community are invited to get involved and donate if they can.

Items needed for each kit include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, a brush, combs, dental floss, soap and travel size hand sanitizer. Oman and the rest of the Miss Emery Royalty are aiming to complete 80 kits for Emery County children in need.

“Peyton is so excited to be doing hygiene kits for Emery Caring for Kids,” the Miss Emery Organization shared. “She is asking our amazing county to help donate any items that they can to help get these kits done.”

Donations will be accepted through Aug. 27. Items can be delivered to Magnuson Lumber in Castle Dale, JN Auto in Huntington, Desertview Federal Credit Union in Ferron or Huntington, and USU Extension in Castle Dale.