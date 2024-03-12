Lady Dinos Fall Against Hillcrest *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos softball team had an exhibition battle with the Hillcrest Huskies on Friday on their home field. The Dinos struggled a bit to find their swing against a tough pitching unit on a low temperature day.

Carbon had a couple hits from Kylan Sorenson, who also pitched, striking out six batters in her four innings. Adri Abeyta and Samantha Riddle would also record hits in the game. Carbon would fall to the Huskies in their first game of the season, 5-0.

The Lady Dinos look to get their first win of the season against a region opponent in Delta on Tuesday.