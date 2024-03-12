Black Sage Salon and Spa Welcomed to Cleveland

On Monday afternoon, the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Black Sage Salon and Spa to the community.

Located in Cleveland, the salon and spa is owned by Ashley Black and offers a variety of services, such as haircuts and colors, full nail sets, single stroke fine line tattooing for eyebrows, a temporary eyebrow henna dye and more.

“The salon is named after the black sagebrush that grows in Utah,” the ECBC explained. “The initials BS on her signage stand for Black Sage and also for the talk that usually goes on in a hair salon.”

Spa packages can be purchased, along with manicures and pedicures. New mothers can enjoy a special service in the form of a spa package that welcomes babies and gives mothers time to be pampered. Currently, Black has one apprentice named Beth Patrick and plans to welcome another after they finish schooling.

Black and her family were welcomed to the community by the ECBC and the Miss Emery County Royalty. The ECBC explained that Black became involved in the beauty industry because she likes to help people feel and look their best.

“Come out and let Ashley and the staff pamper you a little,” the chamber urged. “Good luck to Ashley and Black Sage Salon and Spa. Welcome to the Emery County Business community.”

The salon and spa is located at 2395 North State Road 155 in Cleveland and can be contacted at (435) 314-9447.