Lady Dinos Fall to Morgan in State Tournament *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos opened up their day with a matchup against the Morgan Trojans. They met earlier in the season for a non-region matchup, where Carbon would get the win, 10-5.

Danica Adams got the Lady Dinos on the board as she drove in Kylan Sorenson, where Carbon took the early lead. In the second inning, the Trojans struck back, earning two runs, to take the lead, 2-1.

After that was a defensive battle, as neither team would be able to score again in the last five innings, giving the Morgan team the win and giving them a break until tomorrow morning. Adams was on the mound the entire game, allowing five hits and two runs. She would finish the game with six strikeouts.

Carbon is set to play again at 4:45 p.m., which will be streaming on etvnews.com/livesports. They will be playing the #11 ranked Union Cougars. If they get the win over the Cougars, they will play again immediately after at 7 p.m. against the winner of Juan Diego versus Canyon View.

Photos by Maxwell Misner