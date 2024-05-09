Nielson with Walk-Off Homer to Advance in State Tournament *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Spartans met the familiar Canyon View Falcons for the opening game at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex Thursday morning. Emery won both meetings with the Falcons during the regular season and were in hopes of winning a third time.

Kali Jensen was quick to get on base for the Lady Spartans. Shannon Johnson then put down a bunt to advance Jensen to second base before Brooklyn Ekker did her thing and drove the ball to the outfield, bringing in Jensen for the first score of the game.

Heading to the top of the second inning, the Falcons bats would come alive, getting two quick runners on base. After an error on Emery, both runners would find home plate, as the Falcons gained the lead. The Lady Spartans made it out of the inning with out any more damage done.

Ekker got on base again in the bottom of the third, and made it to second base off of a Falcon error. Katelyn Nielson then hit a stinger down the third base line, bringing in Ekker to tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of the fifth, after a walk and an error by the Lady Spartans, the runners would get into scoring position after a fielder’s choice by Canyon View. The Falcon batter brought in one run and another costly error by Emery, brought in the second run of the inning.

The score was now 4-2, in favor of Canyon View. Emery struggled to get runs, going three innings without a score. Bringing on the bottom of the second, still down two runs.

The top of the order brought Kali Jensen on to open the inning with a double. Johnson would also get a double, bringing the go ahead run to the plate with no outs in the inning. Johnson would get in a pickle, which would bring home Jensen off a hit by Ekker.

The score was now 4-3, bringing Katelyn Nielson up to the plate. Nielson, whose Slugging Percentage is at a 0.945, did her thing, and hit the walk-off home run to end the game. The Lady Spartans would win the game with the score 6-5.

They are set to face the Morgan Trojans Friday morning at 10 a.m., which will be broadcast live on ETVNews.com/LiveSports.

Photos by Maxwell Misner