Lady Dinos Feast on Falcons

On Thursday, Carbon boarded the buses heading toward Cedar City. The Dinos hit the ground running upon arrival and quickly went up 2-0 with set wins of 25-17 and 25-18.

If there was any doubt who the better team was, Carbon put that to bed with a dominate 25-9 win in the third for the 3-0 sweep.

The Dinos accounted for 16 aces on the night, led by Dani Jensen with six. Madi Orth added another five aces and recorded a team-high 13 kills. Carbon also had six blocks, two from both Adri Abeyta and Haley Garrish.

Up next, Carbon (11-6, 3-2) will travel to Richfield this weekend to play in the Sever Valley Center Tournament.