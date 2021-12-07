Lady Dinos Grow at Shannon Johnson Classic

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos had four games over the weekend as they traveled to Vernal to compete in the Shannon Johnson Classic. First up was the host, Uintah. It was all Carbon through the first three quarters. The Dinos led by nine at the break and 13 with one quarter to go.

Unfortunately, the wheels fell off in the fourth as Uintah came storming back. The Dinos only mustered five points in the final period while giving up 22 as Uintah made an incredible comeback, 38-34. The Orth Sisters led the Dinos on the stat sheet. Madi scored 12 points while Sydney was efficient with her 10. Madi also led Carbon with nine rebounds while Sydney recorded a team-high four steals.

Carbon continued its slump against the high-powered Ridgeline Riverhawks. The Lady Dinos struggled against the press, allowing Ridgeline to take a 17-2 lead after one quarter. Carbon outscored the Riverhawks in the second half, but the damage had already been done. Ridgeline coasted to 32-18. There were turnovers aplenty in the contest as Carbon turned it over 29 times to Ridgeline’s 24. Janzie Jensen was the Dinos’ leading scorer with seven points while Sydney again recorded four steals.

On Saturday, the Dinos bounced back in a big way versus San Juan. The Broncos never stood a chance as Carbon led 19-2 after one quarter and 41-4 at halftime. Carbon blew the doors off with its 76-11 victory.

Molly Banks came to play with her 15 points to lead all scorers, including the entire Bronco team. Many Dinos entered the game, while 14 scored. Haylee Prescott recorded a game-high 13 rebounds while the Dinos tallied seven blocks as a team.

The final game against Sky View came down to the wire. The Lady Bobcats controlled the first half 33-22, but the Dinos came roaring back. Carbon scored 20 points in the third quarter to cut it down to four. When it mattered most, the Dinos held the Bobcats to their lowest point total (6) in the fourth. Carbon came all the way back to win the game 53-52, sending the girls home with big smiles on their faces.

Another game, another leading scorer. This time it was Amiah Timothy with 15 points (5-8, 63%). Sydney was close behind with 14 points, four rebounds and a block while Madi recorded seven points, four rebounds and three steals. In addition, Jensen added five assists and three steals to knock off 4A Sky View.

Carbon (3-3) will take a breather before it hits the road for another tournament, this one in Fruita, Colorado this weekend.