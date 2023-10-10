Lady Dinos Impress at Richfield Tournament

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon made the trip south for a tournament in Richfield over the weekend. The Lady Dinos played five games in two days, walking away with four victories for a successful weekend.

The Blue and White opened the tournament on Friday afternoon against South Summit. Carbon made easy work of the Lady Wildcats, starting things off with a 3-0 sweep.

Up next was Friday night’s game against Grantsville. Carbon opened with a 25-22 win in the first, followed with a dominate 25-10 victory in the second. The Lady Dinos shut the door with a 25-21 win in the third to take the game 3-0.

Saturday started bright and early for Carbon as the team faced Payson in a morning matchup. The Lady Dinos won the first set 25-21 and the second and third sets 25-20 to earn their third straight sweep.

The only hiccup of the tournament came against Parowan on Saturday. The Lady Rams won the first set 25-20 before taking the second 25-23. Parowan sealed the sweep with a 25-18 victory in the third.

Carbon rebounded in the final game of the tournament against South Summit. The Lady Dinos took the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-17, before South Summit found an answer in the third. The Lady Rams were victorious 25-23 in set three, but Carbon fought for the fourth set, 28-26, to take the game 3-1.

The Lady Dinos will return home for a matchup against region foe Manti (16-9, 8-3 Region 12) on Tuesday. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m.