Carbon Suffers Wasps’ Sting

ETV News Stock Photo by Scottie Draper

Carbon had a tough road matchup on Friday as the team traveled to take on Juab. The Wasps struck hard and fast in the opening half, putting the Dinos in a hole they could not dig out of.

Juab found the end zone three times in the opening quarter to take the 21-0 lead. The Wasps rode that momentum into the second quarter, racking up another three touchdowns to make it 42-0 at halftime.

The host team added another touchdown in the third to take the 49-0 advantage. Carbon attempted a rally with a touchdown in the fourth, but it was not enough as Juab took this one 49-7.

Stockton Kennedy recorded the lone touchdown for the Dinos at the 9:04 mark in the fourth.

Carbon (1-8, 0-4 3A South) will host its final game of the regular season on Oct. 12. Canyon View (7-2, 2-2 3A South) will come to Price for the 7 p.m. matchup, which will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.