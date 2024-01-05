Lady Dinos Improve to 4-0 in Region Play

Carbon traveled to Richfield to face the Wildcats (9-4) for their third straight road game on Thursday. The Wildcats have become somewhat of a rivalry team throughout the years, so the Lady Dinos were sure to bring the intensity.

Both teams played evenly for the first eight minutes with a close score of 16-13 in favor of the Lady Dinos. The second quarter was the difference maker. Carbon’s offense and defense were playing well as they would outscore the Wildcats by 11, giving the Lady Dinos the 33-19 lead at the half.

The third quarter felt like déjà vu as Carbon would put up 18 points to Richfield’s six. The gap was now 24 points with a score of 51-27. The Lady Dinos would close it out in the fourth, winning the game with a final score 62-37.

Madison Orth was on point for the evening, scoring seven of her 10 shots. She ended the game with 19 points on 70% shooting. She had quick hands on the other side as well with five steals for her team. Amiah Timothy distributed the ball well, getting six assists for the Dinos. She added on 13 points of her own along with three steals.

Jacie Jensen was next up in leading scorers. She found another way to score big points by heading to the foul line and knocking down her shots. Jensen went 8-12 from the free throw line, ending the game with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Next up, the Lady Dinos will face the Manti Templars (5-7) on Tuesday. Then, it will be the big crosstown rival game against Emery (7-5) on Thursday at the Spartan Center.