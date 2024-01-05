The Coyote’s Well Highlighted by Carbon County Tourism

Ryan Madsen and the Coyote’s Well were the first to be highlighted in 2024 with the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award. This was announced during the commission meeting that took place on Wednesday evening by Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange.

Per her nomination, it was said that Madsen has amazing customer service and is always willing to give the best service. She was also credited as very kind before Grange explained that Coyote’s Well is a newer business that officially opened in June.

Madsen had a dream to start her own coffee shop after meeting her boyfriend while working at Happiness Within in Helper. She now operates the mobile coffee shop herself with assistance from her boyfriend and her family. Madsen has a permanent location that is in Wellington, though she still travels to events and parties.

Commission Chair Larry Jensen credited Madsen as the face of tourism and many of the local citizens. He remarked that it was nice that she represents the county well.