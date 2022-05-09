Lady Dinos Obliterate Juan Diego

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The first round of the state tournament was over when it began as #1 Carbon made quick work of Juan Diego. The Lady Dinos scored 25 runs off of 16 hits and eight errors in two innings. It was a near perfect game as the Soaring Eagles only tallied one baserunner in the 25-0 thumping.

Gia Bruno finished 1-2 with a homerun and five RBIs while Makayla Scovill went 3-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Annie McGinnis also hit a double while Stevie Oman went 2-2 with two ribbies. Reese Ardohain and Brielle Sandoval also had multiple hits in the contest. In the circle, Tenley Madsen picked up the win and struck out four batters through two innings. Freshman Danica Adams then came in and struck out the side in the third.

Up next, the Dinos will play #9 Grand at the Spanish Fork Complex on Thursday. To catch all the 3A softball action, please click here. A complete tournament bracket can be found below.