Lady Dinos Put Up 18 in First Region Game

The Carbon softball team was out to prove something as they traveled to face the Delta Rabbits for their first region game of the season. The first two inning, they were ahead of the Rabbits, 9-2. They had a huge inning in the top of the fourth, scoring eight runs, and would eventually win the game, 18-2.

Kylan Sorenson started the game on the mound, she ended with three strikeouts, allowing three hits and two runs in her three-innings pitched. Danica Adams filled in after, also getting three strikeouts. Adams held the Rabbits to no hits or runs in her two-innings pitched.

On the batting side, Sorenson had a double in the game, with two RBIs, two hits and three runs scored. Adams scored four RBIs for the Lady Dinos, along with four hits and two runs scored. Brailee Peterson touched home plate four times in the game, scoring four runs for Carbon.

Adri Abeyta ended her night with three runs batted in, with three hits and three runs scored. Taylor Secor had a couple RBIs and a run scored. Brielle Sandoval had an RBI, a hit and two runs scored. Samantha Riddle scored an RBI and had a run scored as well. Shayla Penovich scored an RBI, totaling Carbons RBIs to 14.

Carbon was walked nine times and had 10 stolen bases between the squad in the dominant win. Next up for the Lady Dinos, they will face the crosstown rivals on their home turf in the first meeting of the two teams this season. Carbon and Emery will be broadcast on etvnews.com/livesports on Thursday at 3 p.m.