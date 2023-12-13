Lady Dinos Relentless in Region Opener

The Lady Dinos played their first region game of the year on Tuesday, facing the North Sanpete Hawks (4-4). The Dinos busted out of the gate, scoring 30 points in the first quarter to gain the early 30-11 advantage. They steadily kept that kind of play going for the remainder of the game. The Lady Dinos earned the region win at home with the score 76-36.

The team collectively shot above 50% and defensively made their presence known with 22 total steals. Amiah Timothy shot the ball well, shooting 63% with a game-high 31 points. Timothy completed her monster night with six rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Madison Orth had an impressive game as well, shooting an extremely efficient 89%. She went 8-9 on the night, scoring 17 points to go along with seven assists. Orth was everywhere, grabbing eight rebounds, seven steals and two blocks to complete her stacked stat line.

Bailey Curtis was also efficient, scoring 12 points, shooting 75% on four shots and taking down seven rebounds. Jacie Jensen brought 10 points, four assists, a steal and a block to the game while Kylan Sorenson did well defensively with five steals of her own.

Next up for the Lady Dinos will be the 2A/3A girls’ basketball preview this weekend. They will face off against Millard (1-6) and South Sevier (4-0) on Friday, along with a familiar Kanab (7-1) team on Saturday. The Dinos handed Kanab its only loss on the season.