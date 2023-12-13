Spartan Swimmers Compete Against Cougars

The Emery swim team had a meet at home on Tuesday against the Union Cougars. Union had some tough squads in the relay races, only allowing Emery to get the top spot in the boys’ 200-yard medley (1:53.90).

For the Spartans, Parker Jensen had a nice day, placing first in the 200-yard free (2:09.80) and second in the 100-yard breast (1:11.79). Adam Olsen had matching placements as he took first in the 50-yard free (25.24) and second in 100-yard free (57.01). Preston Hulse had a solid third-place finish in the exhausting 500-yard free (7:17.63).

Chase Huggard swam fast and efficient, getting the second-place finish in the 50-yard free (25.62) and sixth in 100-yard free (59.21). Kade Larsen had a couple nice swims, placing fourth in both the 50-yard free (25.90) and 100-yard free (57.92). Finishing up for the boys, Tyler Frandsen placed fifth in the 100-yard free (58.88) and third in the 100-yard breast (1:15.26).

For the girls, Carley Young had an impressive day, placing second in the 200-yard IM (3:00.49) and first in the 100-yard breast (1:22.87). Purity Mason also had a first-place finish in the 50-yard free (28.91). Rounding out the first-place finishes, Melody Lake swam hard in the 500-yard free (6:17.58), sealing the win. She also placed third in the 50-yard free (30.02).

Illyria Mason finished third in the 200-yard free (2:36.59) with Acelyn Migliori also taking third in the 100-yard breast (1:27.01). Emma Grimm had a nice showing, placing third in the 200-yard IM (3:01.15) and fifth in the 100-yard free (1:10.07).

Fourth-place finishes included Annie Johansen in the 200-yard free (2:39.92), Brookyln O’Neil in the 200-yard IM (3:06.87), Ashley Mesler in the 50-yard free (32.49) and Jessie Childs in the 100-yard free (1:08.26). Finishing up for the girls, Hadley Meccarello swam quick and determined, placing fifth in the 50-yard free (33.04).

In the end, the Cougars bested Emery with a score of 812. The Spartans were not far behind with a 746 score.