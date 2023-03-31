Lady Dinos Repel Wasps

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, Carbon traveled to take on Juab. The Lady Dinos made quick work of the Wasps, dominating the game both at the plate and in the circle.

The Blue and White combined for 11 runs off of 18 hits, seven of which were extra base hits. The Dinos put the game away with an eight-run fourth inning and went on to win 11-1.

Makayla Scovill had herself a game, going 2-5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. She also pitched a complete game and only gave up one run off of four hits and one walk. In addition, she struck out nine batters in the seven innings.

Kylan Sorenson went 3-3 with a double, while Jenna Richards and Haven Byerly each went 3-4. The latter hit two doubles while Gabby Vasquez and Sam Riddle added a double as well. Meanwhile, Reese Ardohain and Brielle Sandoval added two ribbies apiece.

Carbon (3-4, 1-0) will be back on the road on Thursday to face Grand (0-5, 0-2).