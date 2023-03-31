Wasps Flex Muscles

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Wasps came into Wednesday’s contest against the Spartans with an impressive 10-1 record. They showed how dangerous they can be by scoring in every inning.

Then, in the field, Juab held Emery to just six hits without giving up a run. That spelled disaster for Emery, who fell in this one 11-0. Gannon Ward found success at the plate, going 2-3 with a double while Easton Nielson went 1-2 with a double.

Emery (6-5, 1-1) will wrap up the week in Cedar City against Canyon View (8-4, 1-1).