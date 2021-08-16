Lady Dinos Return to Courts in Back-to-Back Tourneys

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon went full send in its first action of the season with seven matches in two days. The Lady Dinos first participated in the Cache Tournament and faced Skyview, Box Elder and Tooele.

Although Carbon lost its three matches, there were a couple standouts. Lizzy Blackburn went 2-1 on the day, defeating Tachel Chipman (Skyview) 6-4, 0-6, 10-8 and Hannah Shepherd (Tooele) 4-0, 4-0 in first singles. Lindsey Snow was perfect in second singles and won all three of her matches. She won 6-0, 6-2 over Kalya Christiansen (Skyview), 3-5, 4-2, 12-10 over Hadley Jensen (Box Elder) and 4-0, 4-2 over Madeline Shepherd (Tooele).

The following day, the Lady Dinos were part of the Uintah tournament. Carbon beat Union 4-1 and Uintah B 3-2. The Dinos then fell to Uintah A 2-3, but advanced to the medal match. The second time against Uintah A resulted in the same score, 2-3. Blackburn and Snow continued to impress and each went a perfect 4-0. Laurie Perry went 2-2 in third singles while Ella Anderson and Kaydance Scovill picked up their first win against Union in first doubles.

Carbon will host its first home match on Tuesday against Delta. The Dinos will then head to Juab on Thursday.