Lady Dinos Shutout North Sanpete *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos recorded their second shutout in as many games in a match against North Sanpete. Thursday’s home match marked Carbon’s first game of region play.

North Sanpete was no match for the Lady Dinos, who came roaring out of the gates. Carbon netted three goals in the first half, capped off by two more in the second, to take the 5-0 win.

Sophomore Bailey Johnson was unstoppable and recorded a hat trick with her three goals in the game. Senior Amiah Timothy was also a force, ending the matchup with three assists and one goal. Freshman Blythe Bradford rounded out the scoring with a goal of her own.

Fortune Ward orchestrated the defense from the goal for the entirety of the game. She had three saves in the shutout.

Up next, Carbon (2-1, 1-0 Region 12) will host region foe Canyon View (3-1, 1-0 Region 12) on Tuesday. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.