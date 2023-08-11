Preparations for 2023-24 School Year Reported to Emery School Board

By Julie Johansen

A monthly update from Westland Construction was presented to the Emery School Board at its Aug. 9 meeting began. The masonry work on the main entrance of the new building has begun. Second floor masonry work is also continuing and the trusses are expected to be placed on the media center this week. Second floor roofing is half finished, and broilers and power supply have been installed in the Spartan Center. Air conditioning, electrical and plumbing is in progress.

Wayne Maxfield, Maintenance Supervisor, presented the annual required asbestos report on all facilities to the board.

New names presented by the superintendent for hire included Anita Sitterud, ½ day At-Risk Teacher at Cleveland Elementary; Heather Rowley, ½ day At-Risk Teacher at Huntington Elementary; Corinne Worwood, ½ Day At-Risk Interventionist at Ferron Elementary; Katherine Horrocks, teacher at Huntington Elementary; Casey Jo Reid, secretary for District Maintenance; Ambree Stilson, special education aide at Cottonwood Elementary; Chris Hardman, special education aide at Cottonwood Elementary; Corinne Christensen, Title 1 aide at Ferron Elementary; Nina Russell, kindergarten aide at Ferron Elementary; RuthAnn Mayne, class size aide at Huntington Elementary; Brooklyn Guymon, class size aide at Huntington Elementary; Abigail Mack, Title 1 aide at Cottonwood Elementary; Blake Brown, head football coach at San Rafael Middle School; Korby Christiansen, assistant wrestling coach at Emery High; and Travis Allen, assistant wrestling coach at Emery High.

JR Jones, Emery School District Elementary Supervisor, presented the Early Learning Plan with the changes needed to be able to apply for grants. These grants are to be used for software programs. Jones also presented the Professional Learning Plan. This outlines the plan and funding for literacy plans. Both plans were accepted and approved by the board.

The wording changes and use of the Elementary Handbook have been reviewed and revised by all elementary principals and was approved by the board.

Tracey Rowley, transportation, requested approval to purchase two new buses for the school year 2024-25. He reported that the bus ordered last November has not arrived, so he hoped if ordered now, the new buses would be received by next school year. It is customary to replace two buses each year. He preferred to order from Bluebird this time. This action received unanimous approval. Fall activity schedules from secondary schools were also approved pending availability of buses and drivers.

Melinda Durrant, Castle Dale Elementary Principal, stated her excitement for the new school year and expressed her appreciation in working with the school board. She spoke first about the various trainings that teachers and staff have been attending. Counselors at her school are a positive addition to the data meeting and student success. The school’s theme for the year is “Try Everything” to help students learn new skills and seize new opportunities. Attendance is a challenge at Castle Dale Elementary, as with all schools, and they are looking for new ways to encourage students to be in school.

Superintendent Ryan Maughan acknowledged the child nutrition program. They are always at school first and preparing food for students. They have worked hard to meet federal and state requirements while still preparing healthy and appealing food for the students.

Alayna Ewell, Child Nutrition Director, reported that their numbers for summer program participation have increased by 75%. New food items will be introduced this next school year. Appreciation gifts were also presented to the school lunch workers at the meeting.

The first annual “Kids’ Day” was held at Studio 400 in Huntington this past week and approximately 400 students were served. Haircuts, new backpacks, hygiene products, school supplies and clothing were presented to the students. Green River’s Kids’ Day will be next week. Volunteers for hair cuts were Alissa Truman, Angie Anderson, Brydi Sharp, Krystyn Wilstead, Ashlyn Alger and Jayme Mecham.

Financial and material donations for Kids’ Day came from Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Food Ranch, Holiday Inn and SureStay in Price, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Desertview Credit Union, Emery County 4-H Teen Council, Studio 400 Boutique, Emery Telcom, Wal-Mart, Scheels, Jay Stilson, Todd Huntington, Evan Stilson, Hans Peterson and Ferron Stake.

Enrollment in the district is changing with some schools rising while others are declining. District total count is higher than at the end of last year, but slightly lower than October of last year.

Emery School District Business Administrator Jackie Allred expressed appreciation for the many staff members who have worked hard to get things ready for a new school year. Lots of projects have made buildings functional and appealing. Also, she commended the office staff members who are preparing year-end financial reports for auditors. They are also helping to prepare the many new personnel changes.

A new student board member, Kallee Lake, introduced herself as a junior at Emery High this year.

During the public comments, a request was made to consider a boys’ high school volleyball team. Supt. Maughan replied that determining how to fill a team, funding, coaching and which region would need to be considered. Continued consideration was requested.