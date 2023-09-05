Lady Dinos Split with Canyon View

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

It was a tale of two halves as Carbon and Canyon View met on the court on Tuesday. The Lady Dinos took all three doubles matches while the Lady Falcons were victorious in singles.

Lyndie Richardson and Allena Ison represented Carbon in first singles. The duo easily took the first set 6-2, followed with a 6-3 win in the second set. In second doubles, Emmalee Miller and Veronica Cartwright followed suite with 6-2 and 6-3 victories.

In third doubles, Ember Dalton and Gianna Valdez won the first set 6-4. The pair got an easy victory in the second set, 6-1, to take the win. The Lady Dinos were unstoppable in doubles as the team went 3-0.

The singles matches, on the other hand, were another story. Ella Anderson fell in first singles (6-4, 6-1) while Audrey Hatch lost second singles (6-3, 6-1). Finally, Izabelle Pugliese lost her match in third singles (6-3, 6-2).

Carbon (3-4) will travel to North Sanpete (5-2) on Tuesday. The action will begin at 3:30 p.m.