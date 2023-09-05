Spartans Leave it All on the Field *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans battled through copious amounts of rain on Friday as Manti came to Castle Dale. It was a battle of wills throughout the game as the teams went head to head.

Play was quick in the first quarter as both teams fought for the advantage. Manti was the first to get on the board with a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Templars then recorded the first touchdown of the game off of a 76-yard bomb, followed by the extra point.

Down 10-0, the Spartans fought back as the clock counted down to halftime. Dane Sitterud got Emery on the board with a touchdown off of a two-yard run with only 10 seconds left in the half. A successful kick by Boston Huntington narrowed the Spartans’ deficit to 10-7 at the half.

Manti came out of the half with renewed vigor, adding 14 more points to take the 24-7 lead. Knowing it was do or die, the Spartans dug deep in the fourth quarter. They started the quarter with a touchdown by Wade Stilson off of a one-yard run. The added point by Huntington put the Spartans at 24-14.

Emery kept the momentum, finding the end zone once again as Matt Olsen caught a nine-yard pass from Stilson. Huntington got the extra point for the Spartans to make it 24-21.

Manti responded with its own back-to-back touchdowns and two extra points to make it 30-21. Stilson found the end zone for the Spartans once more with 51 seconds on the clock, but it was not enough as Emery fell 38-27.

Dane Sitterud was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game with his four tackles and one touchdown. Blake Sitterud rushed for 121 yards on 21 carries while Luke Justice had 57 yards with his five catches.

Huntington led the teams in tackles with six while Matt Olsen had two tackles and an interception. Mason Stilson had three tackles and an interception to go along with his 47 yards on two grabs.

Emery (2-2) will now prepare to face Carbon (1-3) in the annual Coal Bowl. The rivalry game will be set in Price this year, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.