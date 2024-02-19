Lady Dinos Start Tournament with Dominant Win

After earning a bye in the first round, the #2 Lady Dinos faced off against the #14 Union Cougars on Friday for the second round of the 3A State Basketball Tournament.

Jacie Jensen started off the Lady Dinos’ scoring with an inbound to Madison Orth. Orth quickly passed it back to Jensen for a layup, starting an early run. Jensen would then track down a bad pass on the other end and find Orth, making a nice move under the hoop for two.

A couple possessions later, Amiah Timothy would find Orth as well as she made a contested short-range score for Carbon. Kylan Sorenson would go two for two from the three-point line, adding to Carbon’s lead.

Jensen would then make an excellent post move, scoring on her defender, giving the Lady Dinos a 10-0 lead early in the game. Orth would close out the quarter by scoring two more times in the paint, giving Carbon a commanding lead after one, 21-6.

Union would gain a little momentum in the second quarter as the Lady Dinos hit a little scoring slump, with a score at the halfway point sitting at 27-17.

In the third quarter, Sorenson would start off another run as she scored a three-point shot after faking out her defender. Orth continued her dominance in the paint with another layup for a Dinos basket. After some good ball movement, Jensen found Sorenson as she would score again from three-point land. The Lady Dinos’ lead grew to 21 as the team had another big quarter, leading 49-28.

Carbon would end the game with 21 team steals and 42 total rebounds against the Union squad. They would get their first win in the state tournament with a score of 65-38.

Orth had a great game, scoring 19 points, going seven for nine from the field with a 78% shooting percentage. Orth also had eight rebounds, three assists, a block and five steals. Timothy scored 15 points, shooting 71% from the field, to go with her three steals.

Jensen had a nice showing, putting up 16 points for the Lady Dinos. Defensively, she was fantastic, getting five steals, a block and eight rebounds. Sorenson had a couple threes, scoring 11 for the night, to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and a block as the Lady Dinos secured their first win of the tournament.

Next up, the Lady Dinos will travel to the Sevier Valley Center for the quarterfinals against the #6 Juab Wasps on Thursday. Carbon won both meetings against the familiar foe during the regular season. The game will be broadcast at 4:10 p.m., and will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.