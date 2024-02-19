Winter Academic All State Announced

Thirteen athletes from Carbon and Emery counties received the prestigious honor of Academic All State for the closing winter season by the Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA).

“They have all represented CHS very well both in the classroom and on the field of play, and we thank them for their hard work and dedication they’ve shown,” said Carbon High Athletic Director Ted Bianco.

“For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition,” Robert C. Cuff, UHSAA Executive Director, shared. “Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency.”

Below is a list of local seniors who were awarded this prestigious honor:

Competitive Cheer – Jade Gravley (Carbon)

Drill – Allison Wright (Carbon), Annika Monson (Carbon)

Boys’ Swimming – Cameron Jones (Carbon), Chase Huggard (Emery), Tyler Frandsen (Emery)

Girls’ Swimming – Ada Bradford (Carbon), Alyssa Chamberlain (Carbon), Lillian Seeley (Carbon), Elizabeth Carroll (Emery)

Boys’ Basketball – Wade Stilson (Emery), David Tuttle (Emery)

Girls’ Basketball – Karleigh Stilson (Emery)