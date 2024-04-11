Lady Dinos Stomp the Wasps

Coming off a win over the Spartans Tuesday, Carbon was quickly back on the road, traveling to Nephi to play the Juab Wasps (3-2) on Wednesday. The Lady Dinos were ruthless after a couple scoreless innings, as they would take a 6-1 lead by the fourth inning.

In the fifth and sixth, they tacked on five more, bringing the score to 11-2. Then in the top of the seventh, they had a massive seven run inning, bringing the final score to 18-2.

Adri Abeyta hit her third home run of the year, as well as a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Taylor Secor had a great day with her bat, going five for six, with a double, an RBI, five hits and three runs scored.

Brielle Sandoval would also have a double in the game, with three runners batted in and three runs scored. Brailee Peterson ended her day with a double as well, three RBIs and a run scored. Kylan Sorenson had three hits, along with an RBI and a run scored.

Danica Adams pitched the entire game, ending with 11 strikeouts for the junior, allowing only one hit and two runs. Offensively, she was solid as well with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Shayla Penovich scored three RBIs and had two runs scored for Carbon. Samantha Riddle had an RBI, with two runs scored and Sage Vea finished the game with an RBI and run scored for a dominating victory for the Lady Dinos.

Carbon finished with 32 hits and overall team batting average of .522 in the game. They will hope to bring the same fire to Richfield on Thursday and North Sanpete on Friday, as their busy week continues.