Hawks Win at Home Over Dinos

The Carbon tennis team traveled to Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday for their second region matchup with the North Sanpete Hawks. The Hawks have only one loss this year, proving to be one of the tougher teams in the region.

The Dinos struggled to win a set during the match, with the team of Memphis Howell and Nicholas Bryner getting the only set win in the day for the Dinos. They will look to put the match behind them as they will host the Richfield Wildcats (5-1) on Thursday for another region matchup. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season.