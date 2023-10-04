Lady Dinos Sweep Emery in Season Finale

The final game of the regular season pitted Carbon and Emery against one another for a rivalry game. The Lady Dinos traveled to Castle Dale for the matchup.

Carbon got things started with a goal in the first half. While Emery tried to drum up some offense, the Lady Dinos exploded for three goals in the second to take the game 4-0.

Amiah Timothy led Carbon with two goals in the win. Mayah Gonzalez and Bailey Johnson each added a goal, which Johnson also recorded two assists. Emma Bowman and Allie Smith each added an assist as well.

Fortune Ward orchestrated the Lady Dinos’ defense from her position in the net. She recorded eight saves in the shutout, her eighth of the season.

With the win, Carbon (10-6-0) finishes seventh in the 3A RPI standings, while Emery (0-16-0) sits in 17th. The Lady Spartans will face #16 South Summit in the opening round as they hit the road on Oct. 7 for a 1 p.m. matchup.

On the other hand, the Lady Dinos will get a bye in the first round before facing #10 Ben Lomond on Oct. 11 in Price. The game is slated for 4 p.m.