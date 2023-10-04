Emery County Commissioners Discuss Items for Approvals

By Julie Johansen

Following the approval of the consent agenda during the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners ratified two Emery County Libraries grants. One was for the AI Grant Projects contract in the amount of $1,000 per year for their subscription to the projects.

The next was to enable the libraries to maintain their “Hot to Trot” hot spots for use in each of the county libraries for the fourth year until Sept. 30, 2024. The next action was to approve signing of the Utah State Library Memorandum of Agreement to participate in the Beehive Library Consortium for OverDrive services for 2024. This provides for audio circulations from the libraries.

Approval was also given to the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the replacement of all mechanical equipment on the heating and air conditioning units at the jail, the sheriff’s office and the courthouse. These buildings are now 21 years old and these units are in need of repair. The turnkey proposals between Emery County and Trane were then approved.

A checking account for Emery County Search and Rescue donations was approved and will be run under Emery County’s Tax ID with Brenda Tuttle and Josie Stilson as signers on the account.

Mary Huntington will serve as the Emery County representative at the Utah Counties Indemnity Pool Annual Membership Meeting with Commissioner Lynn Sitterud as the alternate.

Huntington, the Emery County Personnel Director, then requested the commissioners’ approval to pay the $200 to each full-time employee and elected official that participates in the annual Wellness Clinic on Oct. 25 and 26 at the Emery Medical Center. These participants will also receive four additional hours of sick leave. The Ccounty will also pay $30 for flu shots for part-time employees, full-time employees, elected officials and EMTs.

The rental agreement between Emery County and Wheeler for the rent of a backhoe for the lease period of Aug 30, 2023 to Aug. 29, 2024, which costs the county $8,400 for 300 hours, was approved.

The warranty deed to allow a trade of property between Huntington City and Emery County was approved. This trade will give the old senior center to Huntington City in exchange for property on Main Street in Huntington to build a new senior center.

During the elected officials’ reports, Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington reported a coordinated effort between Grand County, Emery County and Federal Drug Task Force agents in apprehending 50 pounds of meth on I-70 worth about $1.2 million, which was headed to Colorado. This was found following a minor traffic violation stop.