Lady Dinos Take on North Sanpete

The Lady Dinos wrestling team traveled to North Sanpete on Monday. With girls’ wrestling still being a new sport in Utah, the meets will unfortunately have some forfeits in some of the weight classes.

Neither school had a wrestler in the 100 class, causing a double forfeit. North Sanpete won classes 105, 115, 120 and 170 due to forfeit. Carbon received the win in classes 110, 130, 135 and 235 due to forfeit. All in all, it made it still a fair fight for the wrestlers who had matches.

In the 125 class, Brookleigh Unsworth brought six points to the Dinos by fall. Fortune Ward also won, but hers being by a 5-0 decision, giving the team three points. With only five total matches, North Sanpete came out the victors, winning the overall team score 42-33.

The Lady Dinos will all have plenty opportunity to wrestle this weekend at the Dave Smith Memorial Wrestling Tournament at home. The tournament will start at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, continuing into Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.