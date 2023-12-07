Enjoy an Evening with Scrooge

At The Rio Theatre, 210 South Main, Helper Utah. Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Press Release

This is the tenth year for “An Evening with Scrooge,” a dramatic reading of “A Christmas Carol” performed by Morgan Lund at The Rio Theatre in historic Downtown Helper. The Clampers, The OtherSide Players and Helper City invite you to come be part of this holiday tradition!

All performances of “An Evening with Scrooge” are FREE! This is the Clamper way of thanking our amazing, generous community of individuals and company/business sponsors who, year after year donate, thousands and thousands of dollars that help us bring Christmas to hundreds of deserving children and families through Sub-for-Santa. Come be a part of our holiday celebration.

Company and business sponsorships come from The Balance Rock Eatery, The Helper Project, Wal-Mart, Senator David Hinkins, Live Earth Products, Castleview Hospital, Rocky Mountain ATV, Pick and Rail Market, Waste Connections, and Howa and Sons, to name only a few. And with generous individual donations, the Matt Warner chapter of Clampers have put together one of Utah’s most successful Sub-for-Santa fundraisers in Carbon County. 100% of all funds raised go to the kids and their families.

The Story

Ebenezer Scrooge is not a nice man! He is mean to his employees and mean to his family. He doesn’t understand Christmas at all! Then, three ghosts appear, haunting Scrooge. One shows him Christmas past, one shows him Christmas present and one shows him an eerie Christmas future. Now, Scrooge has one last chance before it’s too late! In the telling of this tale, Lund gives voice to over 25 characters and is supported by a sound track of effects and music. “An Evening with Scrooge” is the perfect antidote to combat seasonal stress. So, untangle the lights, spill some eggnog, put the whining family in the SUV and trundle on over to the Rio Theatre where happy families go to meet other happy families.

Morgan Lund

Lund was born in Granger, Utah, which no longer exists, and grew-up on the Wasatch Front. He now lives in historic Downtown Helper in one of the old brothels just off Main. While in college, he caught the acting disease and after trying several unsuccessful cures, decided to live with the affliction. Lund’s first acting gig was in the “Road Show” circuit sponsored by the Mormon Church. He was around age nine, and played a winged Cherub. His latest gig was playing Matt Warner in “The Mormon Kid,” which had its world premiere in the Black Box Theatre on the USU eastern campus. If you missed it….shame on you.