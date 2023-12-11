Lady Dinos Take Second at Dave Smith Memorial Tournament

Carbon played host to the Dave Smith Memorial Tournament over the weekend. In the girl’s category, there were seven teams that competed. The young and growing Dino squad did well, placing second overall amongst the competition. Uintah took the number one spot with Duchesne in third.

Fortune Ward went undefeated at the tournament with four falls and a forfeit, taking the top spot in the 126-132 weight class. Rickell Collins also came away with the gold, going 5-0, winning all by fall in the 165-179 class. Rounding out the first-place performances was Grace Lamb, going 3-1, winning the championship against fellow teammate Madison Arroyo, who earned the silver.

Emma Parker went 2-2, snagging a third-place finish in the 120-125 class. Also with a third-place podium was Harleigh Malmgren, going 2-2 in the 126-130 class as well as Mayah Gonzalez, winning three of her five matches in the 134-145 class.

Lily Clark showed real determination, losing her first two matches, but not giving up. She won her final three matches, taking third place in the 141-152 class. Codi Shaw placed fourth in the 106-112 class, going 2-3 for the weekend. Teammate Jenna Pulsipher also went 2-3, placing fourth in the 165-179 class.

“Our girls learned so much about what their minds and bodies are capable of, where their head space needs to be, and where their minds need not to go. I don’t expect them to figure it all out right away,” said Jamill Tapia of the Carbon coaching staff. “But it makes me proud to see them, listening, thinking, watching, studying and engaging in the wrestling life.”

“We have a stellar group of lionesses who have captured my heart,” continued Tapia. “They’re getting attention and recruiting to our program. I need not ask for more. Also, I think we have a pretty amazing coaching staff, if I do say so myself. We too are learning every single day!”

Next up, the Lady Dinos will travel to Salem Hills for the Artemis Battle this weekend.