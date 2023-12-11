Lady Dinos Undefeated at Color Country Classic

The Lady Dinos traveled to St. George over the weekend for the Color Country Classic. Carbon played three games, winning all of its matchups against some tough teams.

First, on Thursday, the Lady Dinos faced the Orem Tigers (1-5), outscoring them in the first quarter 15-4. The game was too far gone for Orem to catch back up as Carbon would win in blowout fashion, 73-39.

Amiah Timothy had an incredible game on both sides of the court. She shot 80%, going 12-15, to go with eight assists. Defensively, she ended the game with three steals and three blocks. Madison Orth had 14 points and seven steals, while Jacie Jensen scored 10 and grabbed six steals, with an outstanding defensive showing for the team. Bailey Curtis also had an impactful game with eight points, eight boards, three steals and a block.

Next up was the Hunter Wolverines (4-4) on Friday. Things were neck and neck at the half, but Hunter took the 40-33 advantage into halftime. The Dinos surged in the third, scoring 16 points, with the defense holding it down, allowing only six points. The Dinos were up 50-46 at the end of the third and held on to win the game 61-56.

Timothy was once again the leading scorer and had a solid performance with 21 points, six boards, eight dimes, six steals and two blocks. Orth ended the game with 11 points, four steals and two blocks. Kylan Sorenson also had a great performance, scoring 10 points along with six boards and six steals.

For the final battle of the weekend, the Dinos faced the undefeated Kanab Cowboys (7-0). The teams kept it close for the entire game, and at the end of the third quarter, the game was tied at 48. The Lady Dinos’ defense showed why they are a force to be reckoned with as they won the game 65-60, completing a perfect showing at the tournament.

Sorenson was loving the three-point line, scoring all of her points from there. She scored 18 points, shooting 67%, to go with seven rebounds, a steal and two blocks. Timothy was the team’s leading scorer once again with 23 points. She shared the ball well with six assists, adding on two steals and a block. Orth was a force in the paint, swatting the ball away for five blocks on the night. She ended the game with 11 points, seven boards and a steal.

The Dinos will have their first region game of the season on Tuesday against the North Sanpete Hawks (4-4). The game will be streamed live at 7 p.m. online at etvnews.com/livesports.