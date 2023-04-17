Lady Dinos Take Strata Invitational

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Carbon traveled to Union over the weekend to compete in the Strata Invitational. The Lady Dinos continued their excellent season with a first-place finish in the meet. They took first in the medley, 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 while having several individual standouts as well.

Rozlyn Stowe finished in first place in the 800 with Sophia Taylor in fifth. Gianna White came in third in the 400 followed by Emma Bowman in fifth and Rebecca Swasey in seventh. In the 1600, Taylor took fourth with Lindsie Fausett in fifth and Ambree Jones in eighth.

Fausett then climbed the rankings in the 3200, taking first place. Jones was right behind her in second with freshman Ali Bryner in eighth. Mia Crompton, meanwhile, took fourth in the 200.

In the field, Haley Garrish came in second in shot put and fifth in discus. Amiah Timothy took fourth in long jump while Mclain Lowe finished in seventh in the high jump with Bailey Johnson (freshman) in eighth.

The Lady Dinos scored 100 points for first followed by Union (87) and Juan Diego (87) both tied for second.

The boys’ team also preformed well. Braxton Ware was up to the task in the 1600, taking second, with Garrett Black in seventh and Easton Humes in eighth. Ware would later take second in the 400 as well. Then, in the 800, Humes took fourth with Ware in fifth.

Riley Palmer came in third place in the 110 hurdles with Justus Clark in sixth. Traxton Jewkes took fourth in the high jump and fifth in the long jump. In addition, Mason Vasquez took seventh in the 100 as did Seah Stromness in the 3200. Bradley Wood took third in shot put and eighth in discus.

Union took the boys’ events with 134 points followed by Juan Diego with 80 points and Carbon with 67 points. Full results can be found here.

Up next, Carbon will host Emery, Pinnacle and Green River at a meet on Friday.